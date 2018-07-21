'Ikan temenung' up for grabs at 5 sen per fish

The bumper supply of mackerel, locally known as ‘ikan temenung’, has seen the prices drop to as low as RM2.50 per kilogramme. — Bernama picture

SUNGAI PETANI, July 21 — People made a beeline for the fish shop opposite the Al-Majidi Mosque (Masjid Kuning), Sungai Layar near here, when mackerel better known as ‘ikan temenung’ among the locals sold for only RM0.05 and RM0.30 per fish.

The people, especially those around the area, started to queue as early as 2pm when they learned about the sale of fish at such a low price as five sen on social media since yesterday.

A customer, Noraliza Ismail, 38, from Kampung Zainal Abidin, Bedong, near here, said she arrived at the shop at about 2pm today so as not to miss out on purchasing fish at such low prices.

“People have been waiting since much earlier, only a short while and the 5 sen fish were sold out. I bought 40 ‘ikan temunung’ at 5 sen and 20 more at 30 sen each,” she told Bernama, here today.

She said she was aware of the fish shop which often offers marine products at much cheaper prices than the market price. “Even I’ve made five trips there each time there was a price discount promotion.”

Meanwhile, the owner of the ‘Pasar Kampung’ fish shop, Khairol Azelan Johari, 37, said 10,000 ‘ikan temenung’ were sold today with 6,000 fish worth five sen each sold in 30 minutes as soon as sales opened at 3pm.

“The remaining fish was sold at 30 sen per fish and were sold out by 5pm. In terms of price, it depends on supply, if we can get the fish cheap, we offer cheap prices. So far, we have sold ‘ikan temenung’ at 5 sen, 10 sen and 30 sen per fish.

According to him, the supply of ‘ikan temenung’ and other marine products were obtained from Kuala Kedah, Kuala Perlis, Kuala Muda and Tanjung Dawai.

“Other than ‘ikan temenung’, we also promote low prices for giant prawns (RM0.70 to RM1 per prawn), ‘ikan cencaru’ (RM0.20 per fish), depending on the supply.

Our shop operates daily from 3pm, but the time for promotion of low prices will only be notified via Facebook under the name ‘Khairol Azelan’,” he said.

Khairol Azelan, who has more than 11 years of experience doing business, said he would continue with such promotions to help ease the daily expenses of his customers.

“My intentions are to share my good fortune and be charitable. It is also one of the ways to promote the Pasar Kampung that has been operating for the past three years.

“Just today I had to limit sales to 40 fish per person for fish costing RM0.05 per fish and 20 fish per person for fish costing RM0.30 per fish, so that all the customers waiting for a long time can buy their share. I am very grateful to the customers who support me,” he said. — Bernama