Supporters of Sg Kandis contesting parties reminded to maintain public order

Pakatan Harapan supporters are seen at the Sungai Kandis by-election’s nomination day at Dewan Besar Tanjung in Shah Alam July 21, 2018. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, July 21 — The police today reminded all parties involved in the Sungai Kandis by-election to maintain public order during the 14-day campaign period.

Selangor deputy police chief Datuk Ab Rashid Ab Wahab said they should also not engage in provocation, by either teasing or ridiculing and throwing objects at rival parties, as well as raise sensitive issues, especially on race and religion.

“Apart from that, avoid damaging or vandalising public property or those belonging to rival parties, such as the operations rooms and removing their posters and flags,” he said in a statement here today.

He also advised contesting parties to comply with stipulated regulations and procedures to campaign, like applying for the permit, which should not be sent at the last minute.

Members of the public, he said, should also not believe in unverified information, but to get their facts from reliable sources.

“They can contact the Hotline number at 03-20529999 or at the Selangor Police official Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/PolisSelangor,” he said.

On the nomination of candidates for the Sungai Kandis by-election at Dewan Besar Tanjung, Shah Alam City Council, Section 19 here, this morning, Ab Rashid said the process went smoothly without any untoward incidents.

The Sungai Kandis by-election on Aug 4 will see a three-cornered fight between PKR, BN and an Independent candidate.

It involves PKR candidate, headmaster of the Tahfiz Al Fateh Jalan Kebun School Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni; BN candidate, Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam; and Independent candidate, government pensioner K. Murthy.

The Sungai Kandis by-election is held following the death of PKR incumbent Mat Shuhaimi Shafiei from lymphoma cancer on July 2. — Bernama