Johor skies cast a dry spell

Arish Qutb says the dry weather spells faster times. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, July 21 — Johor’s otherwise unpredictable weather has so far given drivers a fair chance in the 2018 International Rally of Johor, as many finished the plantation stages of Kota Tinggi with little incident.

What was feared to be a wet, muddy first leg, has in fact turned out to be dry with dusty trails whipped up.

Last year’s Johor round saw most drivers delivering slower times on the water-logged route in quagmired terrain.

International Rally of Johor competitor relations officer Arish Qutb Ahmad Khan described yesterday’s first leg as a good outing for the FIA-Asia Pacific Rally Championship (APRC) and also the Malaysian Rally Championship (MRC) drivers.

“Due to the dry weather, the drivers’ pace was faster, compared with last year’s rainy Johor round.

“So, overall times have improved this time round, with many drivers managing to finish the stages” he said yesterday.

However, Arish said due to the fast pace, there were two incidents where cars overturned.

“Both the drivers and their co-drivers did not suffer serious harm. However, one driver in a Subaru Impreza may have to pull out as his vehicle was badly damaged,” he said.

Arish said the drivers can expect a more technical course today for the second leg.

He said if it rains, the stakes will be different and it may be an exciting and challenging rally for both fans and drivers tomorrow.