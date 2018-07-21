Japan’s Yuya Sumiyama extends his lead on first leg of International Rally of Johor

Japanese driver Yuya Sumiyama in his Cusco Racing Skoda Fabia R5 extended his lead for today’s first leg of the APRC in Tai Tak Plantation at Kota Tinggi, Johor. — Picture courtesy of malaysianrally.com

JOHOR BARU, July 21 — Japanese driver Yuya Sumiyama managed to finish at the top of his field on the first leg of the Johor round of the FIA Asia Pacific Rally Championship (APRC) at the 2018 International Rally of Johor today.

The 42-year-old seasoned APRC campaigner, with his co-driver Takahiro Yasui, powered their Skoda Fabia R5 through all six stages today with a total time of 2:09:57.537 to extend his lead over his Cusco Racing teammate Mike Young from New Zealand.

Sumiyama said that today’s outing was good and incident-free for him as his car performed well.

“This year, the stages in Kota Tinggi’s Tai Tak Plantation was easier than last year due to the dry weather.

“I had a difficult driving time last year as the plantation stages were waterlogged due to rain,” he told Mailsport when met after the rally today.

Japanese driver Yuya Sumiyama credited his good outing today to Johor’s dry weather. — Picture by Ben Tan

Sumiyama said he looked forward for tomorrow’s outing which will be the final day for the International Rally of Johor.

Young, who is also a favourite for the Malaysian APRC round, was leading in the first three stages in his Cusco-Racing-prepared Toyota Vitz before losing time to Sumiyama in the final three stages.

Young took second spot with a 3:16.815 gap behind Sumiyama.

The other APRC contenders were India’s Abhilash PG and Malaysia’s Abdul Kaathir Mohamed Mustaffa who came in third and fourth respectively with a total time of 1:39:10.676 and 1:51:08.291.

Both drivers failed to finish today’s Stage 5 with a Did Not Finish (DNF) and also a Did Not Start (DNS) for Stage 6 due to technical problems.

On the Malaysian Rally Championship (MRC) round, the first day proved challenging for the field of 31 cars.

Indonesia’s Rachmat took top spot with a total time of 2:25:55.339. He was trailed by Japanese driver Satoru Ito in second with a gap difference of 2:31.864 and Malaysia’s Datuk Mohd Hanif Borhan in third with a 3:01.971 gap difference.

Fourth spot went to favourite Malaysian driver Roduwan Rashid who earlier had difficulties due to a steering assembly leak. Fellow One Motorsport Bagan Datuk Rally Team (BDRT) teammate Suhaimi Nasro Ali took fifth spot after Roduwan.

The weekend’s action is expected to wind through dry and dusty plantation stages in Kota Tinggi, with 235km of timed stages around Tai Tak Plantation (total distance: 563km).

Into its 14th year, the International Rally of Johor is the first stop in the four-round Malaysian Rally Championship (MRC) which also takes in Perak, Terengganu and Perlis.

2018 International Rally of Johor

Total Times APRC Leg 1

1. Yuya Sumiyama (Japan) 2:09:57.537

2. Mike Young (New Zealand) 2:13:14.352

3. Abhilash PG (India) 1:39:10.676

Total Times MRC Leg 1

1. Rachmat (Indonesia) 2:25:55.339

2. Saturo Ito (Japan) 2:28:27.103

3. Datuk Mohd Hanif Borhan (Malaysia) 2:31:29.074

4. Roduwan Rashid (Malaysia) 2:32:25.199

5. Suhaimi Nasro Ali (Malaysia) 2:34:27.356