Eddie Ng remembered as helpful, approachable rep

Well-wishers offering their final respects to Eddie Ng during his wake at Xiao En Centre, Cheras July 21, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

CHERAS, July 21 — Friends, relatives, and well-wishers recalled fond memories of Balakong assemblyman Eddie Ng Tien Chee as they paid their last respects at his wake today.

Some 150 people turned up on the second day of the wake to offer their condolences to Ng’s family members.

His wife Loh Hwa Hong, 39, put up an admirable front and greeted well-wishers and friends alike, even as her eyes were red from much crying.

Ng’s eldest son Chin Wee, took comfort in his schoolmates who came to pay their respects, as did his siblings Chin Shian, 15, and Chin Khai, 13.

Among the mourners present were grassroots leader Christie Louis Francis, 46, who is also the vice-president of the Taman Megah Indian Residents Association.

Together with 11 other association members, Christie said he had been working closely with Ng for the past five years since the DAP man won the Balakong state seat in 2013.

“Two years ago, Eddie elected me to be the head of the Indian community in Selangor, working under Balakong and based at his office,” he told Malay Mail.

Christie recalled Ng as a down-to-earth representative who often eschewed protocol and instead preferred to mingle with his constituents.

“He was always easy to approach, very friendly as well. For example he would often head down to the field to see what issues Balakong’s Indian community faced.

“Eddie could care less about what walk of life the people who came to seek his help were from. All who sought it were treated equally,” he said.

Christie recalled the last thing Ng had helped out with before his untimely demise, which was to secure appropriate allocations for Balakong’s Hindu temples.

“Eddie also helped to organise the first Indian-themed annual dinner for Balakong. Previously the dinners were held at Chinese restaurants.

“He will be sorely missed. No more will people find him at his desk ready to head out when they walk into his office looking for help,” he said.

Ng died when the car he was driving crashed into the rear of a lorry at Km11.6 of the Grand Saga Highway early yesterday morning. He was 40.