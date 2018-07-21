Eddie Ng will be sorely missed, says DPM

Well-wishers offering their final respects to Eddie Ng during his wake at Xiao En Centre, Cheras July 21, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail described the late Balakong state assemblyman Eddie Ng Tien Chee, who died in a traffic accident yesterday, as diligent and someone who never complained but was a champion of the people.

“I only remember him as being committed and diligent, never complaining or saying this (task) is a burden, he only fought for the people I really feel his loss. Wanting to find YB Eddie’s successor is going to be difficult,” she said after paying her last respects to Ng at the Xiao En Memorial Centre, here today.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also PKR president, said Ng had helped her when she was the Kajang state assemblyman especially when it came to working with people at grassroots level.

“I used to work closely with Eddie while I was the Kajang state elected representative and in the Selangor PAC (Public Accounts Committee) of which he was also a member. We worked well together.”

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister, spent about 30 minutes and met Ng’s family members.

She said that some of Ng’s family members from Batu Pahat, Johor, being active in politics, had assisted Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker and Batu Pahat MP Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon, in his campaign during the 14th General Election (GE 14) in May.

Dr Wan Azizah also said the Pakatan Harapan government would extend aid to Ng’s family as his three children Ng Chin Wee,17, Ng Chin Shian,15, and Ng Chin Khai, 13, were still in school, while his wife, Loh Hwa Hong, 39, was a housewife.

Also present to pay their respects were Mohd Rashid, Seri Serdang assemblywoman Siti Mariah Mahmud and Seri Kembangan assemblyman Ean Yong Hian Wah.

In GE14, Ng retained the Balakong state seat for a second term after defeating BN and PAS candidates with a majority of 35,538 votes.

Ng died on the spot due to severe head injuries when the Nissan X-Trail that he was driving crashed into the rear of a lorry at kilometre 11.6 of the Grand Saga Highway at 12.30am. He was travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Kajang. — Bernama