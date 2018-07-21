Derga assemblyman lodges police report over impostor Facebook accounts

Derga assemblyman Tan Kok Yew has lodged a police report on the presence of two impostor Facebook accounts using his name. — Picture by Uthaya Kumar

ALOR SETAR, July 21 — Kedah state executive council member Tan Kok Yew has lodged a police report on the presence of two impostor Facebook accounts using his name.

The Derga assemblyman, who is State Tourism, Local Government and Housing Committee chairman, said he lodged the report at 10.48pm yesterday at the Kota Setar district police headquarters.

He said there were two Facebook pages, with the name “Tan Kok Yew” and his image, sending links through Messenger, to friends in the accounts offering assistance to obtain US federal grant.

“It said there is an agent who can help obtain the grant from the US government and provides a link through Messengger, but when the link is opened, it shows an image of a foreign man,” he told reporters after opening a dental health programme jointly organised by the Buddhist associations in the state here today. — Bernama