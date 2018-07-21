Al-Tamimi aims for biggest PSA title

Abdulla Mohd Al Tamimi in action against Leo Au at the Malaysia Open Squash Championships, July 21, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

BUKIT JALIL, July 21 — Abdulla Al-Tamimi’s Asian Games preparation is going great after he made the finals of the PSA35K Malaysian Open Squash Championships to be played at 3.45pm tomorrow at the Bukit Jalil squash centre.

Tamimi, 23, needed 87 minutes to knock out top seed and defending champion Leo Au of Hong Kong 8-11, 11-2, 7-11, 11-9, 11-9 in the most entertaining match of the tournament so far.

Tamimi scrambled all over the court eventually getting a 10-minute medical time-out after he crashed into the back of Leo’s face resulting in a bloody lip in the second game. Upon resumption the talented Qatarian used deft touches and some apt drop shots to get the slight edge over world No 20 Leo.

“I’m here to get ready for the Asian Games and it’s great to be in the finals after being 6-1 down in the fifth,” said Tamimi.

“It was on my mind the last time we played in 2016 where Leo was two games to one up and leading 7-2 in the fourth before I managed to claw back and win. Knowing I had done that before gave me confidence as the match went on.

“It’s definitely my biggest finals to date and I’m extremely glad to best Leo as he’s a very tough opponent. I feel good mentally and hopefully I can recover well and get ready for the finals and make it my biggest win ever.

Waiting in the finals is Hong Kong’s Yip Tsz Fung. The second seed ranked 29 in the world beat France’ Lucas Serme 11-7, 8-11, 11-7, 11-7.

Yip won the Macau Open in April and is now aiming for his biggest title as well.

“At this stage every match is 50-50 so I can’t really say what’ll happen tomorrow but I am working on my mental game and would like to be more focused against Tamimi,” said Yip.

“I’ll need as much rest as I can and I’ll be going all out for the win,” added the 24-year-old.