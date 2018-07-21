Negeri Sembilan MB: PD beaches must be clean by eight in the morning

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun wants all resort beaches in Port Dickson to be cleaned by 8am on weekends. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, July 21 — The state government will make sure all resort beaches in Port Dickson are cleaned by 8am every weekend as a move to make Negeri Sembilan a state that is ‘Clean, Cooperative and Prosperous’ (Bersih, Muafakat dan Sejahtera).

Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun said he had instructed the cleaning concession company, SWM Environment Sdn Bhd (SWM) to clean the area before 8am every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“We want the beaches in Port Dickson to be clean and beautiful, thus it is important that we take the step to clean it early in the morning before visitors start arriving.

“We do not want cleaning activities to only begin after 9am until noon as before.

“The move already started last week and we hope that improvements will be made from time to time,” he told the press after launching the academic excellence day of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Dato’ Klana Putra, Lenggeng here, today.

Also present were Lenggeng assemblyman Suhaimi Kassim and Seremban District Education Officer Rodiah Mohd Jan.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin, who is also the State Tourism Committee chairman, said the Negeri Sembilan Tourism Board (LPNS) will be rejuvenated in order to play a more important role to develop the state tourism industry.

“Some say the LPNS did not function very well and we understand that as previously many of the employees were contract-based.

“We will make changes in the near future including creating new posts,” he said. — Bernama