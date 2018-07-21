Mahfuz: 8,165 job vacancies in Kedah

Deputy Human Resource Minister Datuk Mahfuz Omar said 6,665 of the total vacancies had been filled. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

SUNGAI PETANI, July 21 — Job seekers in the state are urged to fill 8,165 out of the total 14,830 job vacancies involving various categories and professional positions offered throughout Kedah this year.

Deputy Human Resource Minister Datuk Mahfuz Omar said based on information on the job search portal Jobstreet, so far, 6,665 of the total vacancies had been filled.

To date, there were 14,034 registered job seekers registered in Kedah with 4,089 registered new job seekers this year, he said after holding a Walkabout session in conjunction with the Career Carnival @ Sungai Petani at the Sungai Petani Municipal Council’s (MPSPK) Dewan Kenangan near here, today.

Also present were State Manpower Department director, Azrul Hisham Kamaruzzaman, and State Human Resources, Chinese Community Affairs, Environment, and Green Resources Committee chairman, Simon Ooi Tze Min.

The carnival, which ran from 9am until 4pm today, offered 1,200 vacancies from 25 employers nationwide. — Bernama