10 reasons to look out for local rapper Dan $hiv at GVF2018

Dan $hiv will be dropping some new hip-hop flavours at GVF2018. — Picture from Dan $hiv’s Instagram

GENTING HIGHLANDS, July 21 — Several local acts will take the stage at Malaysia’s largest outdoor music festival happening at The Ranch this weekend.

Naufal & I-Sky, Froya, Altimet & The Kawan Band are among the few, but if you guys are keen on something different, be sure to head to the Electric Fields stage as Dan $hiv will be spinning some of his latest beats from 5.30pm to 6pm.

As Malaysians always say “Support your local acts lah”, here’s 10 reasons why he’s on top of our list of local acts to catch at Toyota Good Vibes Festival 2018:

1. Dan is never satisfied with an average beat. He puts in a lot of effort for his live show and beats in his album.

2. Besides being a rapper and a perfectionist, he is also a singer, record producer, songwriter and a DJ.

3. He can rap in three different languages; English, Bahasa Malaysia and Tamil.

4. Dan will be performing unreleased material from his seven-track English debut album PEACE.

5. He is in the works to release three albums in different languages next year, a first in the local music industry.

6. Dan is a big name in the underground rap scene with over eight years of experience in the genre.

7. Last year, he was only allowed to spin, but this year fans can enjoy his rapping and singing too.

8. Malaysia’s hip-hop scene covers a huge genre but Dan is planning to introduce a new breed of hip-hop music in his newer albums.

9. The best way to describe his style is “a bit of A$AP Rocky mixed with Travis Scott and Lil Uzi Vert, with a Malaysian twist.

10. If you like all the artists mentioned above then head over to the Electric Fields stage at 5.30pm tomorrow!