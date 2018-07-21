Masters champion Reed leads early charge at British Open

Patrick Reed rattled in three birdies to make the turn for home at level par for the championship. — USA TODAY Sports/Reuters pic

CARNOUSTIE, July 21 — Masters champion Patrick Reed made the most of narrowly making the cut at the British Open with fine early form in the third round at Carnoustie today.

The 27-year-old American — who squeaked into the final two days at three over par — rattled in three birdies to make the turn for home at level par for the championship.

It still leaves him six off the overnight lead held jointly by compatriots Zach Johnson, the 2015 Open champion, and Kevin Kisner. They are due to tee off at 4pm local time (1500 GMT).

Reed was not the only golfer to make an early impression on the Scottish links with Japan’s Yusaku Miyazato reeling off four birdies on the front nine to move to one-under for the tournament.

Sam Locke, the only Scotsman and amateur left in the tournament, also made good progress up the leaderboard with three birdies taking him to level par by the time he went to the sixth. — AFP