FAM: Redraw in Asian Games football trivial matter

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — The issue of the redraw of the 2018 Asian Games football event is not a big matter and all the planning of the national team is up to the decisions to be made by national under-23 squad (U-23) head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee.

Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin said the redraw could have been due to a bit of a mistake by the organisers but FAM still needed to respect the governing body of the Asian Games to be held in Indonesia this August.

“I think there was a little mistake, so I believe the problem is not at FAM level. We are ready to face South Korea but if there is a change we will follow the decision of the governing body.

“The redraw may be in the near future, probably next week as the tournament is looming closer but it’s not a big issue. Regarding our team meetings with China and Saudi Arabia, it is up to the coach for the good of the national team,” he said after the FAM President and Exco dialogue session with Malaysian football fans at Kampung Padang Balang, here today.

Malaysia had previously set up two friendly matches against China U-23 in Changzhou, China on Aug 2, followed by the Saudi Arabia U-23 in Kuala Lumpur on Aug 9.

According to plans, Kim Swee’s protégés would then depart to Indonesia on Aug 12, before being scheduled to play in the first game on Aug 14.

In the original draw, Malaysia was placed in Group E with South Korea, Bahrain and the Kyrgyz Republic, but this might change if the new draw is made.

For the record, in the July 5 draw, the 2018 Indonesia Asian Games Organising Committee with the Olympic Council of Asia and the Asian Football Confederation overlooked the participation of Palestine and the United Arab Emirates forcing a redraw.

But the draw that were supposed to be held yesterday was postponed to a date that has yet to be decided.

The addition of two teams would also see changes in the format in male football events at the Asian Games this time as it would involve 26 teams contesting. — Bernama