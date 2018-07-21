Students rally against UEC recognition

Students gather to protest against the UEC in front of Sogo, Kuala Lumpur July 21, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Some 400 students demonstrated in the city centre here today against the government’s possible move to recognise the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) in Chinese independent schools.

Gerakan Mahasiswa Islam Se-Malaysia (Gamis) president Mohd Faizzudin Mohd Zai, who organised the protest, claimed the recognition of the school-leaving certificate for entry into public universities and the civil service could fracture national unity.

“UEC could worsen national unity. The different use of language could lead to segregation among the races.

“As a people of different religions, views and culture, the use of the national language is what ties us together, he said.

MORE TO COME