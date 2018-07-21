Wisma Putra: Claim on Sabah has no basis

PUTRAJAYA, July 21 — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reiterated the government of Malaysia’s position that the continuous claims over Sabah are without basis.

The ministry said Malaysia was aware of the remarks made by Aquilino Pimentel Jr, a member of the Philippines’ Consultative Committee which appeared in the media on the claim on Sabah on July 20.

“This is the second time this year that Pimentel Jr made baseless remarks related to Sabah,” it said in a statement today.

Wisma Putra said Sabah was recognised by the United Nations (UN) and the international community as part of Malaysia since the formation of the Federation on Sept 16, 1963.

As such, Malaysia does not recognise and will not entertain any claims by any party on Sabah, it added.

The ministry said statements from individuals such as these had the potential to damage the excellent bilateral relations which Malaysia and the Philippines currently enjoy.

“These statements can hinder efforts to further strengthen bilateral relations which are important not only for the two countries, but the region as a whole,” it added. — Bernama