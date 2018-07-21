Eddie Ng’s demise, big loss for DAP, community

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng at Eddie Ng Tien Chee's wake in Kuala Lumpur July 20, 2018. — Picture courtesy of DAP

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — The demise of Balakong state assemblyman Eddie Ng Tien Chee, who died in a road accident early yesterday, is a big loss for DAP and the community, said DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng.

Lim said Eddie was an elected representative, who was very committed whenever he discharged his duties involving the party and people in his constituency.

“Most DAP leaders and members still don’t believe that we have lost Eddie who had contributed much to everyone.

“Eddie is a true elected representative and the loss is greatly felt by all parties, especially the multi-racial community in Balakong,” he said.

Lim, who is also Finance Minister, told this to reporters after spending almost an hour with Eddie’s family and paying his last respects at the Xiao En Memorial Centre here today.

In the 12.40am incident, Eddie was driving a Nissan XTrail vehicle from the direction of Kuala Lumpur to Kajang, when he crashed into the back of a lorry at Km1.7 of the Grand Saga Expressway.

He died at the scene from severe head injuries.

Eddie leaves behind wife Loh Hwa Hong, 39, and two sons Ng Chin Wee, 17, and Ng Chin Khai, 13 as well as a daughter Ng Chin Shian, 15.

In the 14th General Election on May 9, the DAP assemblyman retained the Balakong state seat for the second term defeating candidates from BN and PAS with a 35,538-majority vote. — Bernama