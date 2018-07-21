Putrajaya may revive Parliamentary Service Act, says Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker

Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming speaks during the launch of the Kepayang assemblyman's service centre in Ipoh July 21, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 21 — The government is considering re-introducing the Parliamentary Service Act 1963 to give Parliament autonomy over its administration, Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Nga Kor Ming said today.

The Parliamentary Service Act was repealed in 1992 during Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s administration.

“We have already discussed how to re-introduce the Parliamentary Service Act. I think this is the right moment to revive the Act so that Parliament can have its own autonomy.

“It will also allow Parliament to play the role of checking and balancing in monitoring the Government’s executive power for the benefit of the people and country,” Nga told reporters after launching the Kepayang assemblyman’s service centre here.

The Parliamentary Service Act will allow Parliament to conduct its own administration, staffing and financing.

Since the Act was repealed in 1992, government agencies such as the Public Services Department and Treasury have been staffing and maintaining Parliament.

Nga said the Speaker’s office under the leadership of Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof was committed to reforming the institution of Parliament, including the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara.

“We have a very heavy responsibility and trust on our shoulders, but this is part of Pakatan Harapan’s manifesto. I feel very proud as I can take part in the historical process.

“Among the renewal which we are looking at is liberating the Parliament. We want an institution which truly reflects the power of separation doctrine,” he said.

The Teluk Intan MP also said nine important government agencies will be placed under Parliament, according to PM Dr Mahathir.

“Among the agencies are the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission, Public Service Commission, Judicial Appointment Commission, National Audit Department and a few others,” he said.

“Therefore, the Members of Parliament will be playing an important role because a new selection committee will be formed soon.

“And the Members of Parliament will be given the mandate to ensure that the government carries out its administration with full trust and efficiency,” said Nga.