Etihad launches customer service line on WhatsApp

Etihad has launched a WhatsApp customer service line. — AFP pic

ABU DHABI, July 21 — Etihad Airways has launched a new service that will allow its premium flyers to contact the airline via WhatsApp.

Frequent flyers of the United Arab Emirates’ flagship airline will now be able to send the airline questions about their flights directly using the popular mobile messaging app while they’re at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

In future, the feature will be expanded to send guests information like flight reminders, flight status and other messages via WhatsApp.Etihad joins KLM in developing a channel on WhatsApp. The Dutch airline became the first to launch a WhatsApp business account last year, which allows

customers to confirm bookings, ask questions, and receive check-in notifications, boarding passes and flight status updates using the verified WhatsApp Business app.

Though the service is reserved for its premium guests, Etihad also has real-time channels for its other guests on Twitter @EtihadHelp and on Facebook. — AFP-Relaxnews