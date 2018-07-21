PAS, BN are ‘siblings ‘, Dr M says

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at a Hari Raya celebration in Pandan Indah July 21, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has described PAS and Barisan Nasional (BN) as ‘siblings’ on the issue of fielding candidates in the Sungai Kandis state by-election.

Following the nomination today, the by-election is witnessing a three-cornered fight involving BN candidate Datuk Lokman Noor Adam; Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni from PKR and Independent candidate, K. Murthy.

Asked if the move by PAS not to field their candidate was to give way for the BN candidate to win, Dr Mahathir, who is also Pakatan Harapan chairman, briefly responded: “They are siblings.”

He was met by reporters at the Aidilfitri open house hosted by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail here.

Also present were his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali and Cabinet ministers.

The by-election on Aug 4 has been necessitated by the death of the assemblyman, Mat Shuhaimi Shafiei of PKR, of lymphoma cancer on July 2. — Bernama