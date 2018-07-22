Singapore’s choice: Your ball or your country

JULY 22 – WHAT do you think about Ben Davis. Who? A few weeks ago no one had an opinion about the 17-year-old, UK-based Singaporean soccer player. But today it seems like everyone does.

Davis has signed a professional contract with Fulham F.C. which makes him one of Singapore’s few professional football players and the only one ever to be based in a prominent international league.

It must be said that he does not play for Fulham’s first team but he does make regular appearances for the club’s under-18 and under-23 teams.

Given the competitiveness of the English Premier League and the fact that he is just 17, these are pretty major achievements.

But there’s a problem. Davis is 17 and Singaporean. Therefore, like all male Singaporeans of that age he has to serve the 2.5 years of compulsory national military service.

Now 2.5 years is a long time out of anyone’s life and career but at the point where he is just getting established at a football club, a hiatus of two plus years would significantly arrest his development as a player.

Davis and his family asked for a deferment of his National Service (NS) liability but last week it was reported his request has been denied by Singapore’s Ministry of Defence which has the final say on these matters.

The ministry stated that “it would not be fair to approve applications for deferment for individuals to pursue their own careers and development.”

Ben Davis is at the centre of a national argument about who should or should not get deferments from National Service. — Picture from Facebook / Football Association of Singapore

It went on to state that deferments are exceptionally rare and effectively granted only to those who might go on to win medals for Singapore.

Now this response has split our already rather tiny nation in two.

There are those who believe the decision is an outrage. That compelling Davis to serve his NS at a crucial stage of his career will crush his dreams and any chance Singapore has of producing a world-class footballer.

But then there are those who feel that allowing Davis to defer his NS is simply unfair. That millions of Singaporean men serve regardless of their dreams, achievements and goals.

So many other Singaporean footballers and sportsmen have served, so why should Davis be any different?

Personally, I’m in the “wrong decision” camp.

Singapore is not at war. And having a Singaporean in the Premier League or even having a real chance to play in the Premier League is national service in itself.

As long as he does make a commitment to the national team, which he has done (he has responded to national under-17 team call-ups) surely he’s performing a valuable service.

In that context, a deferment over his initial contract period with a review once the contract is fulfilled seems like the right thing to do.

While the Ministry of Defence has argued that only the most exceptional athletes should receive deferment, a position at a club in a major league is exceptional as no Singaporean has done it before.

Also while the ministry claims they consider only potential medal winners, how will we know if Davis has the potential to take our team to medal contention (at least at a regional level) if we don’t give him this chance.

While I sympathise with the frustrations of so many Singaporean men who did serve and see deferment as unfair, in this case and in many other cases, I think the policy is just too rigid.

I understand that allowing deferments for sports and following dreams can lead to rampant abuse but Davis’ case seems exceptional.

The argument that only a handful of deferments have been given in the past also doesn’t hold much water because it’s not clear if it’s a successful policy.

Singapore currently sits at an inglorious 169 in FIFA’s world rankings. Croatia with a similar population and fewer resources just finished second at the World Cup. Maybe our policy (perhaps several of our policies) are simply wrong?

More flexibility and leeway is clearly needed. Joseph Schooling, a national inspiration and idol after winning Olympic gold in the Men’s 100 metre butterfly swimming competition successfully deferred his NS.

Schooling has spoken in favour of Davis’ deferment and encouraged the footballer to follow his dreams. But in this case following his dreams and staying on at the club without a deferment will lead to him not only losing his citizenship but also being branded a criminal in Singapore.

So Davis has to choose between his country, his family and his career and goals.

That’s not a decision someone who is young, talented, clearly trying very hard and already performing at a high level should have to make.

*This is the personal opinion of the columnist.