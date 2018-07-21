Pakatan manifesto aspirational because Umno blocked access to data, says PPBM strategist

Wan Saiful Wan Jan said that the previous BN and Umno’s 'victimisation culture' had severely restricted his access to government data, resulting in a manifesto that was 'aspirational' in nature. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) strategist Wan Saiful Wan Jan defended today Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s remark that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) manifesto was only a guide and not a bible.

Speaking at a forum organised by non-profit G25 on political financing reforms, the former think tank chief said that the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) and Umno’s “victimisation culture” had severely restricted his access to government data, resulting in a manifesto that was “aspirational” in nature.

“One thing severely restricting my work was Umno’s victimisation culture. We had no access to (government) data, so we asked ourselves, do we want to be aspirational or cautious?

“Being aspirational means despite insufficient data, we had to take risk that certain things must be done. None of us realised that we can conclusively say the country is RM1 trillion in debt.

“The problem was much bigger than what Umno disclosed to public,” Wan Saiful said, as he recalled his experience in drafting the Buku Harapan, PH’s manifesto for the 14th general election.

Dr Mahathir said recently that the PH manifesto was a guide and not a bible, in response to criticism that the coalition did not follow the manifesto to appoint the Dewan Rakyat Speaker from among its MPs, selecting instead former Court of Appeal Judge Datuk Mohd Ariff Md Yusof.

Wan Saiful categorically denied that the problem lies with PH, but put that blame on the shoulders of Umno.

“If we made some the promises that are not deliverable, I don’t think it’s our fault. There’s a legacy issue we need to deal with and actual fault lies with Umno’s victimisation culture. When Tun says this isn’t a bible, he is right. It’s not, it guides us to what we want to do.

“As the person writing it, I want to see all implemented but now when I am in government, I realised not much information was given to us,” he said.