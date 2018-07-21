Dr Wan Azizah vows to stop infant deaths

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks during a Hari Raya celebration in Pandan Indah July 21, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail promised to put a stop to cases of infants dying under the care of babysitters.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also the Women, Family and Community Development Minister, expressed sadness at the death of 10-month old Naufal Amsyar Nabil Fikri at the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital in Muar.

“No matter how many times such cases occur, every time it happens, it is always a tragedy,” she said at her Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house at Pandan Indah.

“The child’s parents had such a bright future for their son, and now that future is gone,” Dr Wan Azizah said.

She said she has instructed her ministry to gather as much information on similar cases as possible.

“The important thing is to prevent it from ever happening again. We will see if it is necessary to tighten any existing laws, acts or regulations,” Dr Wan Azizah said.

She said that prior to this, she had spoken many times with the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) on how to resolve the issue of infants dying while being looked after by babysitters.

“The Attorney General has given me points on where the laws can be improved,

“In particular, existing laws may have some loopholes which we will try to tighten up,” Dr Wan Azizah said, adding she would continue to consult with the AGC before bringing the issue up in Parliament.

Naufal Amsyar was warded on Wednesday after apparently suffering from a seizure.

Medical checks conducted before his death revealed fractures to his skull, optical haemorrhaging and bruises on his forehead.

Police have since apprehended the baby’s 35-year-old babysitter in Tangkak.