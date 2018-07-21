Nga says Facebook death threat meant for all Pakatan leaders

Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming speaks during the launch of the Kepayang assemblyman's service centre in Ipoh July 21, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 21 — Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Nga Kor Ming said a death threat made against him online did not only target him, but it was meant for all Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders including the prime minister.

“I was shocked...this is not our culture. We can have different ideas, can argue and debate as it is normal in the political arena.

“But, the differences in ideas should not allow or lead to have any form of violence,” he told reporters after launching the Kepayang assemblyman’s service centre here.

“This issue is not only for me, but for all the leadership of Pakatan Harapan, including the Prime Minister,” Nga added.

Yesterday, Nga’s DAP colleague Chong Zhemin, who is Keranji assemblyman, filed a police report for criminal intimidation at the Ipoh district police station here over the threat.

A Facebook user going by the handle “Jing Hong” posted pictures of a hand holding a gun, together with images of Nga and newly appointed Deputy Defence Minister Liew Chin Tong.

Chong translated the caption on the Facebook post as saying: “Both of you from Pakatan Harapan make me mad, you both wait, I will kill you, both of you will accompany Teoh Beng Hock.”

Teoh was a DAP political aide who fell to his death at the then-Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) headquarters in Shah Alam in 2009 after overnight questioning on corruption allegations.

The authorities recently reopened investigations into his suspicious death.

“Since my fellow comrade Chong have made a police report, I hope the police will do a thorough investigation to avoid any untoward incidents from happening,” said Nga.

The state DAP chairman also said this is the first death threat he encountered after the formation of the new government and he hopes it will be the last.

“Some of our friends investigate and the Facebook post was deleted. We are looking for the Internet Protocol (IP) address.

“A report will also be lodged at Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission soon to locate the IP address and find out the culprits behind this,” he said.

“We view this matter with great concern as it should not have happened...not only to me, but [it] should never happen in Malaysia,” added Nga.