Ministry: Black school shoe ruling to be practiced in stages

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — The government’s move to change the iconic white school shoe to black ones will be implemented in stages to avoid inconveniencing parents and students, the Education Ministry said today.

“We will consider all factors to avoid burdening parents and students because some parents may have already bought [white shoes], while others may not be able to afford to buy new shoes,” Education director-general Datuk Amin Senin said a brief statement on Facebook.

Education Minister Maszlee Malik said Thursday that students will be asked to wear black shoes to school from next year onwards, as white shoes get dirty easily.

Teacher and parent groups have welcomed the proposal.

Traders, however, have reportedly said their stock of white shoes would go to waste and shoe whiters would be made redundant.

The Star quoted the Federation of Malaysia Chinese Guilds Association as saying that many of its members complained they were not notified of the ministry’s decision and had already placed orders for white shoes with overseas suppliers.

A school uniform shop in Penang reportedly said it sold about 3,000 pairs of white school shoes yearly and manufacturers have already begun producing next year’s supply, while suppliers were ready to ship more stock here.