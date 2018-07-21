Sarawak to seek further explanation on oil royalty, CM says

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Openg said the government of Sarawak wished to seek further explanation from the federal government on the matter. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, July 21 — Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said the provision of royalty and profits based on oil production are two different things.

Hence, he said the government of Sarawak wished to seek further explanation from the federal government on the matter.

“We will get an explanation because royalty and profits are not the same,” he told reporters briefly after chairing the 51st Sarawak United National Youth Organisation (Saberkas) here today.

Abang Johari was asked to comment on the statement of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on the 20 per cent royalty to petroleum producing states at the Dewan Rakyat sitting recently.

Yesterday Dr Mahathir clarified that the 20 per cent royalty would be made based on the total profits acquired by the petroleum producing states. — Bernama