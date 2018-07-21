10-month baby dies after fall at minder’s house

On Tuesday, the unfortunate baby, looked after by a 35-year-old female baby sitter in Tangkak, was hospitalised after a seizure. — AFP pic

MUAR, July 21 — A 10-month-old baby boy who was believed to have fallen at a baby-sitter’s house, died after four days after being treated at the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital here, about 9 am today.

His father, Nabil Fikri Anwar, 28, who divulged this via Whatsapp, said Naufal Amsyar, who was his only child, had died.

“Assalamualaikum. Please recite Al-Fatihah for my son Naufal Amsyar Bin Nabil Fikri who has passed away at 9 this morning, “he said today.

On Tuesday, the unfortunate baby, looked after by a 35-year-old female baby sitter in Tangkak, was hospitalised after a seizure.

Early checks found that there were old and new bruises on the baby’s left forehead, haemorrhage in the eye and a fractured skull.

Subsequently, last Thursday police arrested the baby sitter to assist in investigations under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001. — Bernama