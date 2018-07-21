Minister: Businesses’ threshold for SST will be fair to all

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng speaks to reporters after launching the Shariah Investing Fair 2018 in Kuala Lumpur July 21, 2018. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — The government will seek public feedback on the annual revenue threshold for businesses to be subject to the Sales and Services Tax (SST), Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said today.

He said the threshold, which will be determined by the Customs Department, will be set at a reasonable rate for all parties.

“We have received many suggestions. Definitely many have asked for the limit to be high, but we have to be fair to all.

“If the threshold is too high, might as well not have any tax,” he told a press conference after launching the Shariah Investing Fair 2018.

The Customs Department reportedly said Thursday that only businesses that make RM500,000 and above annually will be subject to the SST that is set to take effect on September 1, replacing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) that was effectively abolished last month.

MORE TO COME