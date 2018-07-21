Two nabbed over death threats against Penang DAP rep

Seri Delima assemblyman Syerleena Rashid showing the newly received death threat at Seri Delima Service Centre July 11, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 ― Two men from Kelantan and Selangor have been arrested for allegedly making death threats against Seri Delima assemblyman Syerleena Abdul Rashid from the DAP.

The Star Online quoted Penang police chief Datuk A. Thaiveegan as saying that the two suspects, aged 27 and 48, were detained late yesterday evening.

Some people commented on Facebook that it was not sinful to kill Syerleena because she was a “traitor” to Islam, based on a poster that claimed she would attack Islamic institutions, especially the Department of Islamic Development (Jakim).

The Muslim DAP representative had also received a handwritten note with the words “maut menanti kamu” (death awaits you) at her service centre in Island Glades in George Town.

The case is under investigation for criminal intimidation.