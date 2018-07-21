Sabah govt needs support to produce human capital, CM says

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (right) said the government also did not take lightly the development of education in this country as it is a key factor in producing human capital of quality and excellence. ― Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, July 21 — The government always requires the strong support of all quarters to turn out more human capital of quality in Sabah who can contribute to development in the state, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

He said the government also did not take lightly the development of education in this country as it is a key factor in producing human capital of quality and excellence.

“We know that Sabah needs a lot of quality human capital and capable of contributing to development in the state.

“Hence, the improvements being made in schools in Sabah will provide added value in producing more excellent students as they will determine the future direction of the country, “he said when launching the Sekolah Menengah Tshung Tsin Administration Building, here today.

The text of his speech was read by Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Christina Liew. — Bernama