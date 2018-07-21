Malay Mail

PRM member enters Sg Kandis nomination centre, but doesn’t register as candidate

Published 1 hour ago on 21 July 2018

By A. Ruban

Parti Rakyat Malaysia member Ahmad Kamarudin at the Sungai Kandis nomination centre in Shah Alam July 21 2018. He left without registering as a candidate for the by-election. — Picture by A Ruban
SHAH ALAM, July 21 — Parti Rakyat Malaysia (PRM) today created a stir at the Sungai Kandis nomination centre when one of its members entered the hall and left without registering his name as a candidate.

According to Ahmad Kamarudin, it was his party’s decision to pave way for a straight fight between Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the by-election.

“To me, Pakatan Harapan has gotten very arrogant since winning the 14th general election, so we would like to support BN in this fight against PH,” the 42-year-old self-employed man told reporters outside the hall.

Ahmad denied when asked if this was just a gimmick to create publicity for his party.

“No, it is the decision by my party. You can call and check with my secretary-general if you do not believe me,” he said.

