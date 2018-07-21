Alisson’s Liverpool move could spark keeper merry-go-round

Liverpool signed Brazil international Alisson from Roma on Thursday in a deal valued at €72.5 million (RM345.3 million) ― a record for a goalkeeper ― beating Chelsea to his signature. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 21 ― Liverpool's world-record signing of Alisson could trigger a reshuffle of goalkeepers at top clubs across Europe, with several others seemingly set for a move on the merry-go-round.

Liverpool signed Brazil international Alisson from Roma on Thursday in a deal valued at 72.5 million euros ― a record for a goalkeeper ― beating Chelsea to his signature.

Liverpool swiftly sold reserve goalkeeper Danny Ward to Leicester City yesterday.

Wales international Ward had been back-up to Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius, who made two costly blunders in Liverpool's 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League final in May.

Ward going to Leicester could either provide competition or back-up to the Foxes' Kasper Schmeichel ― or see the Denmark goalkeeper on his way.

Sky Sports News reported that Chelsea are interested in Schmeichel after a series of impressive performances at the World Cup.

The Blues could be in need of a new goalkeeper. Thibault Courtois has been openly torn for months between his post at Stamford Bridge and his family in Madrid.

“My personal situation is related to the city of Madrid, it's known. My two children live there with their mum,” he told Belgian magazine Sport back in February.

“Yes, my heart is in Madrid. It is logical and understandable.”

Courtois shone at the World Cup, winning the Golden Glove for goalkeeper of the tournament as Belgium finished a best-ever third.

However, with his contract running down, he has been linked with a move to Spain.

Were Courtois to head to Real Madrid, the future of their current number one Keylor Navas would be in doubt.

Stoke City's England back-up goalkeeper Jack Butland could be a prime target for pre-season shoppers at wealthier clubs.

Meanwhile at Arsenal, Petr Cech, the English Premier League's all-time clean sheet record holder, could be another target after Berd Leno's arrival at the Emirates.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he wants to “find a solution” for Joe Hart so the former England keeper does not have to see out the final year of his contract in the reserves, having spent two seasons on loan at Torino and West Ham.

The English transfer window closes on August 9, although players can move to other countries up to August 31. ― AFP