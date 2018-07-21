PKR, Umno supporters gear up for Sg Kandis nominations

Candidates for the Sungai Kandis by-election, PKR’s Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni and BN's Datuk Lokman Noor Adam, submit their election nomination papers at Dewan Besar Tanjung in Shah Alam July 21, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, July 21 — Two groups of supporters from PKR and Umno gathered outside the nomination centre here this morning to show support for their respective candidates in the Sg Kandis by-election.

From PKR, besides party president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari, several Cabinet ministers were also seen among its supporters this morning.

As for Umno, deputy president Datuk Seri Muhammad Hasan, Tan Sri Annuar Musa and Datuk Ahmad Mazlan were seen among the group of supporters.

There were about 50 people in each group.

PKR’s Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni, a tahfiz school principal, will run against Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam.

According to sources, there will be a third person, most likely an independent, contesting for the Selangor state seat.

The seat fell vacant following the death of its assemblyman Mat Shuhaimi Shafiei on July 2 after battling lymphatic cancer.

The Sungai Kandis constituency has 51,230 registered voters comprising 51,217 ordinary voters and 13 overseas voters.