Simple, yet sophisticated night with Albert Hammond Jr

Albert Hammond Jr had a night to remember at his first-ever show in Kuala Lumpur. — Pictures courtesy of All Is Amazing

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Simple and sophisticated are two words which rarely fit in the same sentence, but in Albert Hammond Jr’s case, it can.

Unique music catches the ears but an energetic performance remains in our hearts and it is hard to describe the performance he orchestrated in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

The former rhythm guitarist of The Strokes always belts out an exciting and enthusiastic performance, but this latest one at The Bee, Publika was truly magical.

On stage, he looked fit and as passionate as ever and at every opportunity which arose, he wanted to interact with the fans.

“The crowd was amazing; they sang to the new songs and danced passionately throughout.

“It was emotional for me because I just landed and had to perform. I was crazy, they (the crowd) were too, but it was incredible,” the 38-year-old told Malay Mail.

His statement was spot on.

Fans were getting louder throughout and who could blame them, Hammond Jr grooved on the small stage with charm, appeal and everything that made him who he is today.

He opened the 90-minute set with DvsL, a track from his latest album Francis Trouble followed by a few songs from his older albums before giving the 700 fans a few more tracks from the 2018 album such as Set To Attack, Far Away Truths, ScreaMER and Harder, Harder, Harder.

He sang the night away, showed his vocal skills and belted out simple yet sophisticated solos on his Fender Stratocaster.

Just when everyone in the venue thought the night couldn’t get more magical, he got down on stage and did a five minute lap around the audience, singing with them, taking selfies and sharing drinks.

It’s been a busy year in his calendar, but Hammond Jr’s ambition is to always give the fans a little bit more of his time.

“I don’t take my tours for granted because I spend so much time planning a tour.

“There’s really no secret to how I belt out an electrifying performance, but an artist should have discipline, the will to succeed and knowing when to spend your energy and when to hold it back.”

He added: “I’ll kill myself to play at a show and I’ll pay for it later, but I’ll never want to put in a bad performance.”

Holiday, a track from his debut album Yours to Keep was a special song, not because it was the best song throughout the night but it showed, how far he has come since 2006.

“The first album was not meant to be an album. It was just meant to be on record but we just came out with it.

“In my words, I’ll like to put it as a living room record, that’s where we recorded it and that’s how we wanted it to sound like,” he said.

The three albums since his 2006 debut album has only been getting better.

Not that he was bad before, but the versatility of music, the precision of riffs and beats is much better.

2018’s Francis Trouble is a product of some of his scrappiest and unique stuff he has ever done — beats at a uniformed pace, riffs which crisp and clear along with his masterful vocals.

Bryan De Leon on drums synchronized brilliantly with bassist Micayla Grace while lead and rhythm guitarists Liam Kevany and Karl Kerfoot strummed to perfection too.

The night ended with Muted Beatings before he thanked the fans who made it for his show.

Just when you thought he couldn’t get better live, Hammond Jr defied the odds with his simple yet sophisticated music and style.

He was in town as part of U Mobile’s Unlimited Grooves music platform and as a night to get fans in the groove for Toyota Good Vibes Festival 2018.