Nomination for Sg Kandis by-election begins at 9am

BN has named Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam as its candidate for the Sungai Kandis by-election. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, July 21 — The nomination for the Sungai Kandis state by-election begins at 9am today at Dewan Besar Tanjung of the Shah Alam City Council in Section 19 here.

Potential candidates have one hour to submit their nomination papers, after which the Returning Officer, Datuk Ahmad Zaharin Mohd Saad, will announce the names of the candidates contesting the by-election.

PKR, a component party of the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition, has announced that it will field the headmaster of the Tahfiz Al Fateh Jalan Kebun School, Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni, who is also the secretary of the PKR Religious Understanding and Consolidation Bureau.

The Opposition BN coalition has named Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam as its candidate while the opposition PAS has said it is skipping the by-election to avert a three-cornered contest that would split the votes.

It is likely that an independent candidate will join the fray as a source at the Selangor Election Commission Office confirmed that a male individual had paid the deposit required to contest the by-election.

The by-election has been necessitated by the death of the assemblyman, Mat Shuhaimi Shafiei of PKR, of lymphoma cancer on July 2.

In the 14th General Election in May, Mat Shuhaimi retained the seat (formerly known as Sri Muda) for the third term by polling 23,998 votes to beat Datuk Kamaruzzaman Johari of BN (11,518 votes), Mohd Yusof Abdullah of PAS (7,573) and Hanafiah Husin of Parti Rakyat Malaysia (76). Mat Shuhaimi secured a majority of 12,480 votes.

The Sungai Kandis constituency has 51,230 registered voters, comprising 51,217 ordinary voters and 13 absentee voters.

Polling is on Aug 4. — Bernama