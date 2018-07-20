Nomination Day tomorrow for Sg Kandis by-election

Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni (centre) is PKR’s candidate for the Sungai Kandis by-election. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, July 20 — The nomination of candidates for the Sungai Kandis state by-election is scheduled for tomorrow at the Dewan Besar Tanjung of the Shah Alam City Council in Section 19 here.

The period for submission of the nomination papers is between 9am and 10am.

PKR will be fielding Jalan Kebun Maahad Tahfiz Al Fateh principal Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni while BN has chosen Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam as its candidate.

The by-election, which involves allocation of RM1.4 million, is expected to see the participation of an independent candidate after a source at the Selangor Election Commission Office confirmed that a man had bought a set of nomination forms for the by-election.

The by-election has been necessitated by the death of the assemblyman, Mat Shuhaimi Shafiei of PKR, of lymphoma cancer on July 2.

Datuk Lokman Noor Adam (glasses, 2nd right) is the Umno candidate for the Sungai Kandis by-election. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Polling for the by-election is on August 4.

The campaign period is 14 days beginning tomorrow and will end at 11.59pm on August 3.

The Sungai Kandis constituency has 51,230 registered voters comprising 51,217 ordinary voters and 13 overseas voters.

Of the 51,230 registered voters, 24,998 are male (48.8 per cent) and 26, 232 are female (51.2 per cent).

In terms of race composition, 71.34 per cent of the voters are Malays, 15.69 per cent Indians and 11.75 per cent Chinese.

Mat Shuhaimi retained the Sungai Kandis seat (formerly known as Sri Muda) for the third term in the 14th general election on May 9 by securing 23,998 votes to beat Datuk Kamaruzzaman Johari of the Barisan Nasional (11,518 votes), Mohd Yusof Abdullah of PAS (7,573) and Hanafiah Husin of Parti Rakyat Malaysia (76). — Bernama