HFMD: No school closures in Selangor, says Health Ministry

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed that there has been no closure of schools or classes in Selangor due to the outbreak of the hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD).

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the ministry viewed the claims that 51 schools in a Selangor district had been closed, as serious.

"There were only two HFMD clusters reported in two schools but both the schools were not closed.

“The schools or classes involved were not closed because checks by a health department team found no risk of HFMD infection to other students," he said in a statement, here today.

He urged the public to check HFMD news with the ministry instead of relying on information spread on the social media platforms.

He was responding to claims on the social media that HFMD in Selangor was at danger level and 51 schools in the state had been closed due to the disease.

HFMD is a viral disease caused by the Coxsackie A16 and Enterovirus 71 virus which spread through saliva, blisters and faeces.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham advised the public especially parents, nursery and kindergarten operators as well as teachers to teach children the importance of good personal hygiene including proper handwashing techniques.

Apart from screening children at the entrance of nurseries, kindergartens, preschools and schools, he said parents should also examine their child every morning before sending them off to the centres. — Bernama