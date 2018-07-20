Palm oil companies donate RM5.3m to Tabung Harapan

Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok holds the mock cheque for RM5.3 million, as contributed by four palm oil industry players to Tabung Harapan, in Putrajaya July 20, 2018. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, July 20 — Four major palm oil industry players contributed a total of RM5.3 million to Tabung Harapan Malaysia to support the crowdfunding initiative to help pay off the country’s national debt.

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (KLK) and IOI Corporation Berhad contributed RM2 million each, Sime Darby Plantation Berhad donated RM1 million and Sarawak Oil Palms Bhd made a contribution of RM300,000.

Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok received the cheques from representatives of the companies concerned at her office here today.

“The palm oil industry’s commitment and continuous support for the country clearly show that they do not focus on making profit ,but are compassionate in fulfilling their CSR (corporate social responsibility). I salute you for rising to the occasion and giving the country without expecting anything in return,” she said.

Present were KLK chief executive officer (CEO) Tan Sri Lee Oi Hian, IOI Corporation Berhad Group CEO Datuk Lee Yeow Chor, Sime Darby Plantation executive deputy chairman and managing director Tan Sri Mohd Bakke Salleh and Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad Group CEO Paul Wong.

Kok said the palm oil industry had played an instrumental and pivotal role in the economic development of the country, particularly in terms of poverty eradication and socio-economic restructuring.

“It has been a key contributor to Malaysia’s economic growth where the export value of palm oil and palm-based products reached RM77.8 billion last year, an increase of 15.6 per cent over the total export revenue in 2016,” she said.

On behalf of the contributors, Lee of IOI said the contribution of the palm oil industry players was a fulfilment of CSR to the nation and to show their solidarity to the government.

“Our contribution is small, partly due to the palm oil price which is not doing well, but we hope our small gesture will spur more companies and corporations to contribute to the fund,” he said.

On May 30, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced the setting up of the fund for Malaysians to contribute towards reducing the country’s debts.

As of 3pm today, Tabung Harapan collected RM155, 999,126.02. Collections for the fund will cease on August 31. — Bernama