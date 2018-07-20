Man nabbed for trespassing into grounds of Johor Sultan’s official residence

The suspect, driving a Toyota Hilux four-wheel drive, was apprehended by Johor Military Force (JMF) personnel minutes after he entered the palace from the Jalan Kolam Air entrance at 11.15pm yesterday.

JOHOR BARU, July 20 — A 42-year-old man was arrested for trespassing after he drove into Istana Bukit Serene, the official residence of the Sultan of Johor, here last night.

The suspect, driving a Toyota Hilux four-wheel drive, was apprehended by Johor Military Force (JMF) personnel minutes after he entered the palace from the Jalan Kolam Air entrance at 11.15pm.

The suspect was later handed over to the police.

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said the police view such incidents seriously, as all gazetted palaces in Johor are restricted areas protected under the law.

“The suspect is under police custody pending investigations under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder, Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief and damage to property and also Section 5(1) of the Protected Areas and Protected Places Act 1959,” he said in a statement tonight.

Mohd Khalil reminded the public that all gazetted palaces in the state, including the Sultan’s official residence, are restricted areas, as defined under the Protected Areas and Protected Places Act 1959.

Failure to comply is punishable under Section 7 of the Act, which carries a jail term of two years or a fine of RM1,000, or both, upon conviction.

“Any person who commits an offence or a violation of the Act as provided under Section 8 (of the same Act) can be arrested and detained without bail.

“Section 9 also prescribes that authorities are empowered to arrest and detain a suspect, which may also cause death,” cautioned Mohd Khalil.

Based on statistics, from 2017 to present, the police have received a total of nine cases involving trespassing on palaces belonging to the Sultan of Johor.