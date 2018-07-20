Soon Huat-Shevon advance to Singapore Open semis

The second seeded pair will face Thais Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Sapsiree Taerattanachai tomorrow. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, July 20 — Malaysia’s mixed doubles pair Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jemie Lai sailed through to the semi-finals of the Singapore Badminton Open tournament here after defeating an Indonesian pair today.

In just 33 minutes, Rinov Rivaldy-Pitha Haningtyas Mentari gave way to the Malaysian duo 21-17, 21-13.

Held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, the national number two had yesterday won over Xiangyu Ren-Tang Jinhua from China for today’s quarterfinals.

At the semi-finals tomorrow, the second seeded pair will face Thai Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Sapsiree Taerattanachai who earlier crashed out Chang Tak Ching-Ng Wing Yung from Hong Kong in a rubber set 18-21, 21-8, 21-16.

Meanwhile, both Indonesia mixed doubles pairs Tontowi Ahmad-Liliyana Natsir and Akbar Bintang Cahyono-Winny Oktavina Kandow, will play against each other for a slot to the finals.

Tontowi-Liliyana only needed 31 minutes to defeat seventh-seeded Reginald Lee-Chau Hoi Wah from Hong Kong in a straight set 21-16, 21-15, while Akhbar-Winny edged Taiwan’s pair Liao Min Chun-Chen Hsiao Huan 21-10, 21-13 in just 25 minutes.

As for men’s doubles category, Malaysia’s pair Mohamad Arif Ab Latif-Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub ended their journey at the tournament after losing to Ou Xuanyi-Xiangyu Ren of China 21-9, 16-21, 15-21.

They got their place in the quarter-finals after beating compatriots Goh Sze Fei-Tan Wee Gieen yesterday.

In the singles event, Qiao Bin from China upset national shuttler Chong Wei Feng 21-14, 21-18 in 48 minutes.

The championship which offers a total prize money of US$355,000 (RM1.44 million) ends Sunday. — Bernama