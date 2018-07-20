Report: Singapore asks Malaysia to provide written response on HSR by July 31

Malaysia’s Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali will visit Singapore by the end of the month. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SINGAPORE, July 20 — Singapore has asked the Malaysian government to provide a written response, clarifying its position on the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR) project by July 31, The Straits Times here reported.

Quoting the Transport Ministry’s spokesman, the report said if Malaysia wished to meet Singapore to discuss the HSR project, it should do so by that same date.

“They have yet to provide to Singapore the clarifications sought, or communicate their proposed dates for such discussions,” the spokesman was quoted as saying.

The spokesman added that the ministry made its request to Malaysia via diplomatic channels.

The report said the spokesman was responding to queries from the media about comments made on Thursday by Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Dr Mahathir reportedly said Malaysia would negotiate a deferment of the HSR project with Singapore so as to avoid paying compensation under an earlier plan to scrap it.

He also said there would be discussions on the matter when Malaysia’s Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali visits Singapore by the end of the month.

Azmin’s office has said it would inform Singapore about proposed dates for the discussion, but no date had yet been set for a meeting, said the report. — Bernama