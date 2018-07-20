Peugeot to add plug-in hybrid electric version to its 508 range

The new model will offer top-of-the-range performance and a limited electric-only capability for the 508's sporty GT trim. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, July 20 — The latest Peugeot 508 is already a very desirable car that's transformed the 508 nameplate, but things are set to get even more interesting for it, with Peugeot announcing it intends to produce a high-output hybrid version next year.

Instead of being just another petrol/electric hybrid with moderately better fuel economy than a regular 508, the main focus of this particular plug-in hybrid will be performance.

The new model will offer top-of-the-range performance and a limited electric-only capability for the 508's sporty GT trim, thanks to a mild hybrid 1.6-liter petrol engine driving the front wheels and an electric motor in the back to drive the rear wheels.

If that setup sounds familiar it could be because it's the same system that's been confirmed for the DS 7 Crossback E-Tense, which is another model based on PSA's EMP2 platform, due to go on sale next year.

The 508 PHEV's four-cylinder engine, which will be assisted by a starter/generator motor, is expected to generate a total system power of around 200bhp. The electric motor driving the rear wheels will be responsible for providing approximately 100bhp of that, and will be capable of propelling the 508 PHEV on electric-only for a range of approximately 31 miles.

Energy for the electric motor will be provided by a lithium-ion battery under the floor of the boot. Although that's normally where the spare wheel is to be found, the design of the EMP2 platform means this won't impact boot space in either fastback or estate body styles.

An eight-speed automatic is expected to be the only gearbox offered, and the same system is also set to be employed in the plug-in hybrid versions of the 3008 and 5008 SUVs that are in the pipeline, and are also built on the versatile EMP2 platform.

PSA has ambitious plans to electrify every model in its portfolio, with larger models getting plug-in hybrids while smaller models like the Peugeot 208 will be offered in fully electric versions. — AFP-Relaxnews