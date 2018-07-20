Snatch theft victim dragged along road in Miri

MIRI, July 20 — A 31-year-old pharmacy sales assistant sustained injuries and nearly had a tragic ending when she was dragged on the road in an attempted snatch theft here today.

Sarawak Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Chief SAC Denis Leong Soon Kuai said the incident occurred at 3.15pm when the victim was walking at the back of Boulevard Mall.

“The 24-year-old suspect on a motorcycle came from behind and tried to snatch her handbag.

“As a result, the victim fell and her hair got entangled in the wheel of the motorcycle, causing her to be dragged on the road for a short distance before the motorcycle fell over,” he said in a statement.

Leong said members of the public who saw the incident helped apprehended the suspect and handed him over to the police.

The case is being investigated under section 394 of the Penal Code. — Bernama