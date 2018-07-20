Perform for Palestinian cause, Nurul Izzah asks Radiohead

Radiohead performed in a sold-out concert in Tel Aviv in July 2017, despite opposition from activists who said the show insulted Palestinians who faced oppression in Israel. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar has asked Radiohead to do a concert for Palestinian charitable causes, after the British rock band performed in Israel last year.

In an open letter to Radiohead, Nurul Izzah, who is trying to bring the band to Malaysia, said almost 300,000 children would be deprived of educational opportunities after the United States ended funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNWRA).

“Hence, we suggest a concert for Palestinian charitable causes, to remind everyone of the universality of music and peace as a key unifying tool.

“It is our hope that you will consider this proposal. Not just for the purpose of performing for a noteworthy cause, but to also give another reason to cheer in a year of many firsts for us,” Nurul Izzah said in her letter posted on Twitter.

Radiohead, behind hits like Creep and No Surprises, performed in a sold-out concert in Tel Aviv in July 2017, despite opposition from activists who said the show insulted Palestinians who faced oppression in Israel.

UK paper the Guardian quoted Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke as saying that “playing in a country isn’t the same as endorsing its government”.