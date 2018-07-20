Yayasan Patriot Negara contributes RM650,000 to Tabung Harapan

PETALING JAYA, July 20 — Yayasan Patriot Negara Malaysia (YPNM) today handed over its contribution of RM650,000 to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed for the Tabung Harapan Malaysia (THM) fund.

A replica cheque for the amount was handed over to the prime minister by YPNM chief executive officer Muhammad Zharif Johor at the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) headquarters here.

Muhammad Zharif said the amount was raised through a campaign “Demi Pembangunan Negara” (For Country’s Development).

“Our initial target was RM250,000, but Alhamdulillah, the collection exceeded the target,” he told reporters after the cheque presentation ceremony.

Last June 1, YPNM contributed RM50,000 to the THM fund, which was launched last May 30 for the public to help pay off the national debt.

As at 3pm today, THM’s collection stands at RM155,999,126.02. — Bernama