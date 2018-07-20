Man arrested after knife attack on German bus

Policemen stand near a public service bus in Kuecknitz near Luebeck northern Germany, after several people were injured in the bus in an assault by a man wielding a knife, July 20, 2018. — AFP pic

BERLIN, July 20 — A man armed with a knife attacked people on a bus in the northern German city of Luebeck today, wounding at least 14 people, two seriously, before being arrested by police, the local Luebecker Nachrichten newspaper reported.

Schleswig-Holstein police said no one was killed in the incident and confirmed that the suspect was in custody. They did not immediately give further details.

Luebecker Nachrichten cited a prosecutor as saying terrorism could not be ruled out as a motive.

The paper, which reported the attacker appeared to be in his mid-30s, quoted a witness as saying: “One of the victims had just given up his place to an older woman, when the attacker stabbed him in the chest.”

An area around a bus stop in the Luebeck neighbourhood of Kuecknitz was sealed off by police, spokesman Dierk Duerbook told Bild newspaper.

Earlier, police in Schleswig-Holstein, the state where Luebeck is located, tweeted that there was a major police deployment under way in the city.

Luebeck police did not immediately respond to repeated calls for comment. — Reuters