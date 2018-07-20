Melaka Gateway developer says paid more than RM3m in compensation

MELAKA, July 20 — Melaka Gateway developer, KAJ Development Sdn Bhd (KAJD) paid out RM3.09 million in compensation to the state government in 2014 for the fishermen affected by the reclamation work at the Portuguese Settlement here.

Hence, KAJD director Datuk M. Yahya A. Hamid refuted an allegation that the company did not compensate the fishermen affected by the reclamation work.

“The amount is set by the (previous) state government based on the land area, and they had been identifying the number of affected fishermen. In addition, we have organised various CSR programmes to build good relationships with the locals and fishermen,” he told a press conference here today.

He said project would provide abundance economy to the people of Melaka, especially to those residing in the settlement.

“It will create more than 45,000 jobs over the next 10 years and local companies are expected to generate RM1.188 trillion once the project is fully completed,” he said.

Meanwhile, Portuguese Settlement and Parit Cina Fishermen Development Committee chairman Joseph Periera also denied the allegation.

The Melaka Gateway, spanning over 246-hectare site in Pulau Melaka, is due for completion in 2023.

Upon completion, it will have, among others, a seven-star hotel, malls, theme park, museum and largest marina in Asia. — Bernama