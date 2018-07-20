Guan Eng extends condolences to family of Eddie Ng

Eddie Ng’s family members gather at Serdang Hospital in Sepang July 20, 2018, following his death in a car accident.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng today extended his condolences to the family of Balakong assemblyman Eddie Ng Tien Chee who was killed in a road accident early today.

Lim, who is also finance minister, said Ng was one of the best DAP and Pakatan Harapan assemblymen not only in Selangor, but in the whole country, and that he was was also a conscientious, hardworking, dedicated and attentive assemblyman, party organiser, and a family man.

“He would also easily be a model for other assemblymen to emulate in terms of reaching out to his constituents, regardless of race, religion and background.

“His popularity amongst his constituents, especially the working-class population, can be seen by his outstanding majority of 35,538 votes or 78 per cent of the total votes cast in the three-corner fight when he was re-elected for his second term in the recent general election,” he said in a statement here today.

Lim said Ng’s death was a huge loss not only for the party but also to the country.

“All DAP top party leaders who knew Eddie Ng well and have worked closely with him over the last six years were devastated by his tragic death,” he said.

In the 12.30am incident, the Nissan X-Trail vehicle driven by Ng from Kuala Lumpur to Kajang crashed into the rear of a trailer at Km11.7 of the Grand Saga Expressway. — Bernama