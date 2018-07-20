Maszlee should ban all international schools — Stephen Ng

JULY 20 — The National Schools should be the preferred choice for parents to ensure that our next generation of Malaysians receive equal opportunity to an education that will achieve national integration, where Bahasa Malaysia will be lingua franca of every Malaysian.

Those who do not read, write or speak Bahasa Malaysia are after all deemed not patrioticby certain quarters of our society and if we want to make the ‘National Language Decade’ a success in empowering the national language, we cannot afford to neglect the teaching of Bahasa Malaysia in our schools.

Based on this grand plan, I strongly recommend the new education minister, Dr Maszlee Malik to close down all international schools effective January 1 next year. None of these schools should be allowed to operate, except to revert to the teaching of the national syllabus.

After all, as pointed out by fellow cabinet minister, Yeo Bee Yin, international schools in Malaysia rank eighth among the most expensive in the world. These international schools do not impart noble Malaysian values and that will further alienate the young people in the country.

Children of former Barisan National ministers who attended the interantional schools no longer understand the Asian values and culture. They can only speak what Rais Yatim described as ‘Cakap Mat Salleh” (speaking like the Mad Sailors who first arrived in Malaya in the 1500s).

After all, we are only a middle-income nation, but our international schools are growing by 20 percent every year. Most of their teachers are imported and paid in US dollars.

These international schools do not even create a lot of job opportunities for Malaysians compared to the 100 percent national schools.

Only the children of the elites get the opporutnity to attend international schools, and there are no opportunities for these children to pick up the national language. They will grow up and become a social class of their own.

None of these international schools would heed Maszlee’s proposal to introduce the use of Bahasa Malaysia in these international schools one day in a week. In fact, their very presence in Malaysia is a form of colonisation of our young people.

These interantional schools will see no reason to implement Maszlee’s week promoting the “noble” values based on Islamic teachings. After all, no one especially the influential non-Muslim parents would want their children to have Islamic values shoved down the throat of their children.

This is how ridiculous it is for Maszlee’s recent proposals for reforms in our education system. Instead of focusing on the more important issues which have been highlighted through the years, I find the minister’s recent decision over the colour of shoes as something too trivial and done without proper consultation with parents and shoe manufacturers.

By ‘majority’, the minister should reveal how many parents actually agreed with the decision to change the colour of the school shoes.

Although I have no issues with either black or white, I think the priority should be to focus on the important priorities and revamping both the local district education offices and state education departments.

Maszlee’s response to the criticisms from certain quarters about the recognition for the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) also rings hollow.

If the existence of independent Chinese schools is a bane to national integration, then why are we allowing so many of our international schools to exist when they do not even adopt the national syllabus and Bahasa Malaysia is certainly not a core subject.

Where I am concerned, the qualification is accepted by well over 1,000 international universities around the world.

And if our local universities are striving to achieve good international ranking, they should not marginalise the young people with UEC qualifications, so long as they have a credit in Bahasa Malaysia. Period.

Maszlee should also stop the segregation of Muslims into a class by themselves; instead, we should revert to the good old days when Muthusamy, Ali and Ah Chong sat side by side in the same class.

There is no reason why Muslim students cannot walk to their agama classes, while the non-Muslims attend the Moral classes. After all, walking is a good exercise, isn’t it?

On both sides of the policitcal divide, our politicians have missed the mark and often confuse the various issues on national integration, the UEC recognition, and promotion of Bahasa Malaysia as the national language.

I rather be a critic than to see the new government failing to reform the education system in order to make it more progressive, capable of producing a more competitive generation of younger Malaysians.

*Stephen Ng is an ordinary citizen with an avid interest in following political developments in the country since 2008 and is now contributing towards nation building.

