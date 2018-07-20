Maszlee: I never said sale proceeds from school shoes will benefit Tabung Harapan

Education Minister Maszlee Malik speaks during a Bicara Minda programme at Sinar Harian’s office in Shah Alam July 19, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Education Minister Maszlee Malik today denied making a statement that proceeds of the sale of black shoes for schoolchildren would go to the Tabung Harapan Malaysia.

Referring to a poster that has been spread on the social media, he said “There are irresponsible parties who are spreading this poster and I want to stress that the statement is a lie.

“I never issued such a statement and the people of Malaysia can watch a recording of the Bicara Minda programme on Sinar Online again,” he said in a posting on his Twitter account today.

In the poster which shows a news clip of an online news portal, Maszlee is alleged to have said that black school shoes must be bought from a brand that is recommended by the government, with 10 per cent of the proceeds of the sale to go to the fun to help reduce the country’s debts.

Yesterday, in the Bicara Minda Bersama Menteri Pendidikan program, Maszlee said beginning the school session next year, the ministry would allow all schoolchildren to wear black shoes. — Bernama