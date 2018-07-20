Injuries, some serious, after suspected knife attack on German bus, reports newspaper

14 people were wounded, two of them seriously, in a suspected knife attack on a bus in the northern German city of Luebeck. — Reuters file pic

BERLIN, July 20 — At least 14 people were wounded, two of them seriously, in a suspected knife attack on a bus in the northern German city of Luebeck today, the local Luebecker Nachrichten newspaper reported, adding that the attacker had been arrested by the police.

Police spokesman Dierk Duerbook told Bild newspaper nobody was killed in the attack. An area surrounding a bus stop in the Luebeck neighbourhood of Kuecknitz had been sealed off.

“One of the victims had just given up his place to an older woman, when the attacker stabbed him in the chest,” Luebecker Nachrichten quoted a witness as saying.

“He is said to be in his mid-30s and is in police custody,” the newspaper reported.

Earlier, police in the state of Schleswig-Holstein, where Luebeck is located, tweeted that there was a major police deployment under way in the city.

“We are examining the situation and will give more information later,” the tweet said.

Luebeck police were not immediately available for comment. — Reuters